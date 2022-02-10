CBOT soybeans may test resistance at $16.21-3/4

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may test a resistance at $16.21-3/4 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $16.52.

The contract has broken a resistance at $16.02-3/4.

The next resistance could be at $16.21-3/4. Below $16.02-3/4 is another key barrier at $15.91-1/4, which was supposed to stop the rise and trigger a deep correction.

However, the bullish momentum was underestimated.

It could be pushing the price towards $16.52 to $16.71 range.

Support is at $15.91-1/4, a break below which could cause a fall to $15.72-1/4.

On the daily chart, a rising trendline suggests a lower target zone of $16.21-3/4 to $16.40-1/2. The exhaustion gap forming on Feb. 7 works as the early warning of a limited upside.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.