‘Pak-China Industrial Agreement’ a major breakthrough: Dawood

APP 10 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said that the ‘Framework Agreement on Industrial Cooperation’ between Pakistan and China was a significant outcome of the Prime Minister, Imran Khan, recent visit to China.

“Signing of Framework Agreement on Industrial Cooperation’ between Pakistan and China is a breakthrough for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase II during the Prime Minister visit to China,” the Adviser said on his official Twitter account.

Razak Dawood said the agreement would enhance the process of B2B collaboration and matchmaking and pave the way for industrial relocation from China and export-led growth with numerous direct/indirect benefits to the economy. “I congratulate BOI for this landmark achievement,” he said.

