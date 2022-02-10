‘Establishment’ stands behind PTI govt: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday reiterated that the ‘establishment’ is neutral and stands behind the elected government.

Talking to reporters at the National Police Academy, he said that those who were blaming the government and saying that the government was standing on crutches, were now searching for crutches for themselves. “Establishment is neutral and stands with the elected government”, he said.

He said that the opposition is knocking the doors of the government’s allied parties and our allied parties fully supported the government on recently-passed finance bill. “They are our allies and the opposition should bring the required number,” he said.

The minister asked the opposition to fulfil its desire of tabling of vote of no-confidence. “The Opposition could not bring a no-confidence motion against the government in the last three-and-a-half-years despite tall claims.”

Saying that the next 50 days were very important in politics, he hoped that Imran Khan would emerge more powerful and victorious.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to Russia on an important visit after 22 years. He said that Iranian interior minister was also visiting Pakistan on February 14, while Australian cricket team would also visit Pakistan for a series. He said that the opposition was in hot water after the prime minister’s successful visit to China.

To a question about the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s long march, he said that he was not sure that the opposition will come to Islamabad on March 23 as Pakistan People Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Maulana Fazalur Rehman have different politics.

To a question, he said that Pakistan has good relations with the Afghan Taliban and they will not allow anyone to use the Afghan soil against Pakistan.

When he was asked about the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s decision regarding disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda, he said that Vawda would exercise his legal right and challenge the ECP’s decision in the apex court.

He said that the people voted for the PTI to hold the corrupt elements accountable and bring back the looted money but the government has so far not fulfilled this promise. Corruption cases were pending before the accountability courts for a long time. There are 70 mega corruption cases, he said and hoped that these cases would be settled in the next one and a half years.

He said that the network of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) offices will be expanded to the far-flung areas of the country. As many as 13 passport offices will be established in the interior Sindh, while succession certificate will also be introduced in Azad Kashmir and Balochistan, he said.

Rashid said that the prime minister has announced 15 percent increase in salaries of all civil armed forces, including the Rangers, Frontier Constabulary (FC), Coast Guards, Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts with effect from March, and he has also requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to raise the salaries of other departments, as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022