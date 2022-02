KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Wednesday, filed a petition against delimitation in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

As per details, MQM-P senior member accused Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of carrying out biased Local Bodies delimitations and said that the Sindh government made illegal towns in their tenure. Petitioner Khalid Maqbool further appealed the SHC to declare these delimitations illegal.