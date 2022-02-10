‘Govt will follow need-based recruitment’

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht has said that the government would follow need-based recruitment instead of hiring against unwanted vacancies approved by the provincial departments.

“The Punjab Finance Department and the Planning and Development Board Punjab will review the seats approved by government departments to ensure its validity,” he said while chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Punjab Industry and Commerce Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Advisor to Chief Minister for Economic Affairs Dr Salman Shah and senior officers were present in the meeting.

He said the semi-government companies and authorities that are in profit will be allowed to recruit staff as per their requirement and will bear the expenses from their resources.

“However, government-funded companies will need to acquire approval from the government before making new recruitment,” he added.

