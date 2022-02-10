coronavirus
BoI hosts e-kachehry

Recorder Report 10 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Investment Facilitation Wing of the Board of Investment (BOI) hosted e-kachehry chaired by Secretary BoI Fareena Mazhar. Various investors and members of the business community reached out to the BOI with their queries and suggestions. They termed e-kachehry a positive initiative of the BOI and appreciated the BoI team for timely resolution of complaints and facilitating investors in every possible way.

Current and potential investors came forward with a host of queries ranging from branch and liaison office, tax exemption, company registrations, issuance of business visas etc. Some of them also inquired about possibilities of joint ventures in the IT sector.

A representative of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce shared that the OIC member countries should be tapped as they are potential investors for Pakistan.

The secretary agreed and asked him to share project specific proposals with the BOI whilst assuring him of maximum support from the BOI in this regard.

