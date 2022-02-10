coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,601
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,470,161
4,25324hr
Sindh
554,012
Punjab
491,518
Balochistan
34,910
Islamabad
132,161
KPK
205,505
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China shares rise

Reuters 10 Feb, 2022

SHANGHAI: Chinese shares ended higher on Wednesday, driven by consumer firms as domestic investors reconsidered high valuations of growth stocks amid growing external risks, and on buying by offshore investors.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.79% at 3,479.95.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.94%, with the consumer staples sector up 3.34%, and the healthcare sub-index up 0.9%.

A sub-index tracking liquor firms led the gains, rising 4.68% as heavyweight distiller Kweichow Moutai added 3.1%.

Investor worries about the impact of U.S. sanctions weighed on shares of WuXi AppTec, which ended 1.41% lower. Analysts said worries about sanctions and possible U.S. rate hikes had prompted investors to rotate out of growth shares into more traditional sectors.

Bolstered by the rotation, blue-chip China Mobile rose by the daily limit of 10% to close at a record high of 67.43 yuan.

“Some money managers think the market is risky in the short term, thus they will move money into those sectors with low valuation and less risks,” said Ade Chen, general manager at Fund Investment in Guangzhou.

China shares Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 Index

Comments

Comments are closed.

China shares rise

W. Bengal students block roads against Karnataka hijab ban

BS-1 to 19 employees: 15pc disparity allowance announced

BoI asked to make strategy aimed at populating SEZs

ECC approves textile policy with certain amendments

Move to document non-filers: FBR to launch ‘Tax Asaan Portal’ next week

5G spectrum auction: Ministry notifies Advisory Committee

SC suspends PHC’s LG polls postponement verdict

Foreign embassies: ADs can remit visa, document attestation fees: SBP

FIs may appoint CRC as agent for recovery of NPAs

Climate hope as scientists in UK set fusion record

Read more stories