ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,601
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,470,161
4,25324hr
Sindh
554,012
Punjab
491,518
Balochistan
34,910
Islamabad
132,161
KPK
205,505
Australian shares jump as Commonwealth Bank, tech stocks soar

Reuters 09 Feb, 2022

Australian shares closed more than 1% higher on Wednesday, as top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia soared on a forecast-beating surge in half-year profit and investor services provider Computershare led a rally in tech stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.1% to 7,268.10 after Tuesday's 1.1% gain.

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia jumped 5.6% to a three-week closing high and marked their best session in nearly two years, after a boom in home loans drove first-half profit above estimates.

That helped financials gain 2.6% in their best day in more than four months. The other three banks among the "Big Four" firmed between 1.7% and 2.4%.

Technology stocks were the top percentage gainers in the benchmark, adding 4.2% in their best session in six months, driven by an 11.2% jump in Computershare after the company reported strong half-year earnings late on Tuesday.

Australia shares set for biggest weekly gain since late-December

Xero Ltd, WiseTech Global and ASX-listed shares of Block Inc advanced between 1.4% and 4.7%, following a strong overnight finish by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Meanwhile, a measure of Australian consumer sentiment fell for a third month in February as rising costs of living undermined finances amid prospects of higher interest rates.

"We are going into a low-growth environment, where it is very difficult for central banks and governments to find balance between interest rates and inflation," said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

Referring to the US inflation report due on Thursday, he said, "it could be a catalyst for another downward leg of selling or we could see a substantial rally right across the board."

Among other sectors, miners lost 0.6% after Chinese iron ore futures plunged more than 5%. BHP Group shed 1.7% and Mineral Resources dropped 8.9% to its worst day since September 2020.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.9% to 12,433.95, its highest close in more than two weeks.

Australian shares Commonwealth Bank of Australia

