PTBF ex-chief greets Turkish CG

KARACHI: Founder President, Pakistan Turkey Business Forum (PTBF), Muhammad Farooq Afzal met with the newly appointed Consul General of Turkey Cemal Sangu and congratulated him.

Farooq Afzal briefed him about the activities of the forum and discussed in details about the promotion of bilateral trade and investment between the two countries. Farooq Afzal said that bilateral trade volume is very low keeping in view the great potential between the two countries and it needs full support and help from the Turkish Diplomats in Pakistan.

According to Faroowq Afzal, Turkish CG told that Turkey is ready to transfer of technology to Pakistan and that in this regard he assures his fullest cooperation with the coordination of Turkish Trade offices in Islamabad and Karachi.

