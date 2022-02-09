PBC elects Muhammad Aurangzeb as Chairman

KARACHI: The Pakistan Business Council (PBC) is pleased to announce that following the elections Tuesday, the new Board of Directors appointed Muhammad Aurangzeb as Chairman and Shabir Diwan as its Vice Chairman.

The Board thanked Saquib Shirazi, the outgoing Chairman for his outstanding leadership, which significantly enhanced PBC’s credibility and standing.

Muhammad Aurangzeb has been the President of HBL since April 30, 2018. Prior to this he was the CEO for JP Morgan’s Global Corporate Bank based in Asia. He has a rich international banking experience of over 30 years in other senior management roles at ABN AMRO and RBS based in Amsterdam and Singapore.

Shabir Diwan has considerable experience of the manufacturing industry, in particular, of Polyester Filament, PET Perform and PET Resin and is well acquainted with the challenges of exports and import substitution.

The newly elected board for a three-year term will consist of:

Muhammad Aurangzeb, Chairman PBC and President HBL

2 Shabir Diwan, Vice Chairman PBC and CEO Gatron Industries

Muhammad Ali Tabba, CEO Lucky Cement Abdul Samad Dawood, CEO Dawood Hercules Abrar Hasan, CEO National Foods Arif Habib, Chairman Pak Arab Fertilizers Yousaf Hussain, President Faysal Bank Kamal Chinoy, Director International Industries Muhammad Hyder Habib, Director Indus Motors Company Ziad Bashir, Director Gul Ahmed Textiles Taimur Dawood, Chairman DESCON Syed Yawar Ali, Chairman Nestle Pakistan Zeelaf Munir, CEO English Biscuit Manufacturers Syed Haider Ali, CEO Packages Ehsan Malik, CEO PBC (Ex-Officio)

