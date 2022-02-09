ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PBC elects Muhammad Aurangzeb as Chairman

Recorder Report 09 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: The Pakistan Business Council (PBC) is pleased to announce that following the elections Tuesday, the new Board of Directors appointed Muhammad Aurangzeb as Chairman and Shabir Diwan as its Vice Chairman.

The Board thanked Saquib Shirazi, the outgoing Chairman for his outstanding leadership, which significantly enhanced PBC’s credibility and standing.

Muhammad Aurangzeb has been the President of HBL since April 30, 2018. Prior to this he was the CEO for JP Morgan’s Global Corporate Bank based in Asia. He has a rich international banking experience of over 30 years in other senior management roles at ABN AMRO and RBS based in Amsterdam and Singapore.

Shabir Diwan has considerable experience of the manufacturing industry, in particular, of Polyester Filament, PET Perform and PET Resin and is well acquainted with the challenges of exports and import substitution.

The newly elected board for a three-year term will consist of:

  1. Muhammad Aurangzeb, Chairman PBC and President HBL

2 Shabir Diwan, Vice Chairman PBC and CEO Gatron Industries

  1. Muhammad Ali Tabba, CEO Lucky Cement

  2. Abdul Samad Dawood, CEO Dawood Hercules

  3. Abrar Hasan, CEO National Foods

  4. Arif Habib, Chairman Pak Arab Fertilizers

  5. Yousaf Hussain, President Faysal Bank

  6. Kamal Chinoy, Director International Industries

  7. Muhammad Hyder Habib, Director Indus Motors Company

  8. Ziad Bashir, Director Gul Ahmed Textiles

  9. Taimur Dawood, Chairman DESCON

  10. Syed Yawar Ali, Chairman Nestle Pakistan

  11. Zeelaf Munir, CEO English Biscuit Manufacturers

  12. Syed Haider Ali, CEO Packages

  13. Ehsan Malik, CEO PBC (Ex-Officio)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Muhammad Aurangzeb Pakistan Business Council (PBC) Shabir Diwan

Comments

Comments are closed.

PBC elects Muhammad Aurangzeb as Chairman

Saindak project: SML-MCC lease contract period may be extended to 2037

Tarin, WB officials discuss RISE-II

FC’s, Rangers’ salaries raised

US-China tensions: Pakistan wants bridging role: PM

Sialkot-Kharian Motorway: Govt to issue sovereign guarantee

Matters relating to sales tax, income tax, FED: FY23 budget to envisage ‘one’ document for business community, general public

Stability in wheat prices: Balochistan asked to take required steps

Real estate projects: ICPL launches ‘Tameer Fund’

PPP required to rebuild ‘trust’, says PML-N’s Khaqan

Mayor elections of D I Khan: IHC suspends ECP’s Gandapur disqualification decision

Read more stories