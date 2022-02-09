482 homicide cases reported in 2021: CPLC

KARACHI: As many as 482 people lost their lives in incidents related to homicide across Sindh including Karachi in 2021, according to a crime statistics released by Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) here on Tuesday.

“Around 95 percent of this reported crime data represents Karachi alone,” CPLC spokesman Sharjeel told Business Recorder.

Some 116 cases of kidnapping for ransom, and 23 extortion cases, and three bank robberies also reported from January 1, till December 31, 2021. Some 240 four-wheelers were snatched and 1,854 were theft during the period. Out of the total snatched/theft four-wheelers, only 528 were recovered.

However, some 4,453 theft cases and 46,388 snatching cases of two-wheelers were also reported during the period. CPLC claimed to have recovered 2,993 two-wheelers. Around 25,188 mobile phone snatching cases reported with the CPLC during the year, of them 1487 were recovered.

CPLC also released data of January 2022, according to which, 44 homicide cases, 2499 mobile snatchings, 200 four-wheeler theft/snatchings, and 3908 two-wheeler cases were reported.

