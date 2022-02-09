KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.622 billion and the number of lots traded 13,485.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.512 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.051 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.845 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.946 billion), DJ (PKR 1.221 billion), Platinum (PKR 551.115 million), SP 500 (PKR 409.733 million), Natural Gas (PKR 402.865 million), Silver (PKR 400.469 million), Copper (PKR 267.525 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 14.298 million). In Agricultural commodities, 2 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 2.197 million were traded.

