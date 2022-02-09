ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia low-sulphur fuel oil margin hovers around two-year high

Reuters 09 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Tight supplies have pushed Asia’s refining margins for very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) to two-year highs, but they may ease over the coming weeks as peak winter demand recedes and refineries increase output, analysts and industry sources said.

Demand for the fuel rose this winter as North Asian utilities sought to mitigate soaring natural gas costs, analysts said, while the recovery in demand for industrial and transport fuels, strong middle distillate and gasoline refining margins have tightened the supply of VLSFO and its blending components.

“The strong gasoline and diesel markets compete with feedstock for lower sulphur fuel oil, further supporting the (VLSFO) market,” said Kendrick Wee, director at IHS Markit in Singapore, adding that Asia’s imports from the West are expected to be limited over the near term.

Disruptions in the supply of low-sulphur crude oil, used in VLSFO production, have contributed to the supply crunch.

“Libya and Nigeria crude supply disruption led (the) market to anticipate lower sweet crude supply which is key feedstock for VLSFO production,” said Wei Cheong, vice president of analysis at Rystad Energy.

These factors combined pushed the front-month VLSFO refining margin to a two-year high of $19.13 a barrel above Dubai crude on Friday, Refinitiv data showed.

Asian front-month gasoil and jet fuel margins on Monday hit $19.11 a barrel and $16.46 a barrel, respectively, their highest levels since late 2019.

However, complex refining margins in Asia are at their highest in more than three months, encouraging refiners to increase output, which may ease refined fuel supply tightness.

Global fuel oil supplies could increase by 660,000 barrels per day year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022 on higher refinery runs and deferred maintenance from March-April to later in the year, consultancy Energy Aspects said in its latest outlook report on Jan. 31.

“While Asian VLSFO cracks could rebound further on ongoing tight supply, easing LSFO utility demand from Northeast Asia by the end of February, should provide some relief to the marine fuel complex,” Energy Aspects said.

More supplies could also come from Kuwait’s 615,000 barrel-per-day Al Zour refinery project, which is expected to begin its VLSFO exports this year.

“New LSFO supplies could potentially come online in the second-half of 2022 with the start up of Al-Zour and to ease the supply tightness,” IHS Markit’s Wee said.

VLSFO VLSFO market VLSFO prices low sulphur fuel oil

Comments

Comments are closed.

Asia low-sulphur fuel oil margin hovers around two-year high

Saindak project: SML-MCC lease contract period may be extended to 2037

Tarin, WB officials discuss RISE-II

FC’s, Rangers’ salaries raised

US-China tensions: Pakistan wants bridging role: PM

Sialkot-Kharian Motorway: Govt to issue sovereign guarantee

Matters relating to sales tax, income tax, FED: FY23 budget to envisage ‘one’ document for business community, general public

Stability in wheat prices: Balochistan asked to take required steps

Real estate projects: ICPL launches ‘Tameer Fund’

PPP required to rebuild ‘trust’, says PML-N’s Khaqan

Mayor elections of D I Khan: IHC suspends ECP’s Gandapur disqualification decision

Read more stories