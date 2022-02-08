ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
Macron says 'now possible' to move forward on Ukraine-Russia talks

AFP 08 Feb, 2022

KYIV: French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that after talks with the Russian and Ukrainian leaders he saw a path toward easing tensions.

Speaking at a joint press conference after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Macron said he believed it would be possible to make progress on two fronts.

Both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who Macron saw on Monday, said they remained committed to the 2015 Minsk peace agreements on the country's separatist conflicts, the French leader said.

"We now have the possibility to make these negotiations move forward," Macron said.

And on tensions between Russia and the West over Moscow's military build-up on Ukraine's borders, Macron said: "I believe for my part that there are concrete, practical solutions that will allow us to move forward."

US defends warnings in standoff with Russia over Ukraine

He said nobody was "naive" enough to believe that the tensions were not linked to the Russian deployments, calling them "unprecedented".

"In adopting this threatening posture, Russia decided to put pressure on the international community," Macron said.

"We cannot underestimate the moment of tension that we are living through," Macron said.

"We cannot resolve this crisis in a few hours of talks," he said. "It will be the day and the weeks and the months to come that will allow us to progress."

Russia Emmanuel Macron Ukraine

