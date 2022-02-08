ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Dollar finds a bid ahead of US inflation

Reuters 08 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: The dollar made small but broad gains on Tuesday and held a resurgent euro at bay as traders awaited US inflation data, wary it could unleash bets on faster interest rate hikes.

The common currency leapt 2.7% last week after a hawkish shift in tone at the European Central Bank.

But it has been unable to breach resistance around $1.1483 and eased by 0.2% to $1.1418 during the Asia session.

The dollar edged 0.3% higher to 115.43 yen, helped by five and 10-year Treasury yields ticking to more than two-year highs.

Sterling hits 6-week low vs euro on ECB hawkish surprise

Stunningly strong US labour data last week has put extra focus on inflation - forecast at a four-decade high 7.3% - in the lead up to March's Federal Reserve meeting.

Futures markets are pricing an almost 1-in-3 chance of a 50 basis point rate rise and the prospect of aggressive hikes has been supporting the dollar.

"The surprise beat by the non-farm payroll numbers (which we were warned by Fed officials and the White House would be very weak due to Omicron) leaves the Fed in an unexpected territory," said NatWest Markets rates strategist Jan Nevruzi.

"The CPI will be critical on how the narrative develops until the March (meeting)," he said, though adding that barring a big surprise, March will probably bring only a 25 basis points hike.

The US dollar index rose 0.2% to 95.613.

On Monday, bitcoin and the Australian dollar had posted gains as equity markets rallied in Europe, but the latter was a bit softer on Tuesday as a cautious mood prevailed in Asia.

The Aussie fell 0.2% to $0.7109.

Bitcoin punched through its 50-day average to top $44,000 for the first time in nearly a month on Monday and held there in Asia for a gain of more than 17% in four sessions.

The New Zealand dollar was marginally softer at $0.6630. Sterling eased 0.2% to $1.3514.

A quiet data calendar awaits on Tuesday, with a US small business survey due later in the day. US inflation data is due on Thursday.

