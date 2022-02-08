ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars try to rally, commodity surge a help

Reuters 08 Feb, 2022

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were trying to sustain a rally on Tuesday as an improved tone in global equity markets and strength in commodity prices offered a break from recent selling.

The Aussie firmed to $0.7131, having bounced 0.7% overnight and away from support around $0.7050. A break above resistance at $0.7168 is needed to keep the rally going.

The kiwi dollar stood at $0.6635, after edging up 0.3% and away from support around $0.6590. It needs to clear last week's top of $0.6683 to improve the technical background.

"We stick to the view that the A$ should remain capped by the $0.7140/70 level given the very different stance that the RBA is maintaining versus a wide range of other central banks," said Richard Franulovich, Westpac's head of FX strategy.

Australia, NZ dollars gain

"We would look to use weakness towards $0.70 as an opportunity to buy for strength later in the year," he added, noting prices for Australia's major commodities remained strong with coking coal at record peaks and iron ore at a five-month top.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) continues to argue that inflation is not as much of a threat in Australia as in some other developed nations and it thus has scope to be patient on interest rates.

While markets see a risk the Federal Reserve will hike by a full 50 basis points next month, futures are not priced for an RBA move to 0.25% until June.

Inflationary pressures were evident in NAB's latest survey of businesses as its measure of purchase costs rose at the fastest quarterly pace on record in January.

While business activity took a hit from a surge in coronavirus cases, firms were optimistic the slowdown would be temporary and consumers had plenty of forced savings to splash out.

There was also much relief at the government's decision to re-open Australia's borders to vaccinated tourists from February 21, ending a two-year lockdown.

New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars try to rally, commodity surge a help

SAPM explains China’s approach to 2nd phase of CPEC

Delegation of KE meets Tarin

Payment to power plants: Power Div seeks Rs182.47bn supplementary grant

Textile, Apparel Policy: MoC prepares revised draft

Covid-19: Pakistan's daily cases count drops below 3,000

Govt seeks a way to reduce WHT for Chinese IPPs

Australia names full-strength squad for Pakistan tour

PML-N tables ‘Hazara province’ bill in Senate

PM for steps aimed at boosting agri output

Fiscal, Monetary Policy Coordination Board: Pasha opposes withdrawal

Read more stories