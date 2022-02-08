Spot gold may rise into $1,836-$1,853 range

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may break a resistance at $1,825 per ounce,and rise into a range of $1,836-$1,853, driven by a wave C.

This is the third wave of a presumed three-wave cycle from the Aug. 9, 2021 low of $1,684.37. It is capable of travelling to or above $1,872.

A retracement analysis on the fall from $1,853.67 reveals an immediate resistance at $1,825, which may not hold, as the metal may have accumulated enough momentum from its consolidation on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4.

A break below $1,816 may be followed by a drop to $1,808. On the daily chart, gold has broken a resistance at $1,803.

It is rising towards $1,831.

The uptrend looks intact within a rising channel, which suggests an aggressive target around $1,940. A realistic is $1,849.

