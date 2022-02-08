Quetta Gladiators beat Lahore Qalandars by 7 wickets

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators defeated Lahore Qalandars by 7 wickets in the final match of the first phase of HBL-PSL 7 at National Stadium Karachi.

Jason Roy was named as the player of the match for scoring a magnificent century.

Chasing the target of 205 runs, Quetta Gladiators opener Jason Roy took an aggressive approach that led to putting pressure on the Qalandars’ bowling attack.

Roy, who scored a half-century in 20 balls, played electrifying innings of 116 off 57 balls. His innings included 8 sixes and 11 fours.

On the other end, James played unbeaten innings of 49 off 38 balls with the help of five fours to give Quetta Gladiators

second victory in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Nawaz scored 25 not out with the help of a four and two sixes.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars scored 204 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. The opening pair Fakhr Zaman and Abdullah Shafiq gave another solid start of 61 runs to their team.

Fakhr Zaman played an innings of 70 off 45 balls while Abdullah Shafiq and Kamran Ghulam scored 32 and 19 runs respectively.

Later, Harry and David scored 78 runs in the last five overs to take the team’s score to over 200. Harry had played unbeaten innings of 41 off 17 balls and David scored 22 runs innings.

