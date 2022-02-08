ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
JI urges govt to address deprivations of people of Balochistan

Recorder Report 08 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said the government must address the deprivations of the people of Balochistan and ensure the fulfillments of the commitments made with them by the rulers for years.

Talking to a Baloch delegation which called on him at Mansoorah on Monday, he said the people of the province had been being deceived in the name of different packages since the tenure of Parvez Musharraf.

The PTI government, he said, recently signed an agreement with the leaders of Gwadar rights movement but it so far failed to honor its commitment.

He said the Baloch people were deprived from basic rights despite the fact the province was enriched with enormous resources. He said the government must realize the sensitivity of the situation and take concrete measure to address the problem.

The JI chief also criticized the government for its failure to bring down prices of the daily need items. He said the inflation and unemployment became the trademarks of the PTI government. He said the IMF was virtually controlling the country and issuing orders directly to the governor of the state bank. He said the PTI had burdened the economy with massive debts.

Sirajul Haq said the PML-N and the PPP being the main opposition parties failed to fight for the public cause. Both the parties, he said, practically backed the PTI on mini-budget. He said the absence of opposition leaders from National Assembly and Senate on the important occasion was a big question mark on opposition’s claims. He said the opposition parties bring an amendment ordinance on state bank bill if they were true to their claims.

The JI chief said that the country could go ahead by adopting the Islamic system and by abolishing interest-based economy. He said the JI would bring real change if voted to power.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sirajul Haq Govt of Pakistan Chief of Jamaat e Islami people of Balochistan deprivations of people

