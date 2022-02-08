JI urges govt to address deprivations of people of Balochistan

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said the government must address the deprivations of the people of Balochistan and ensure the fulfillments of the commitments made with them by the rulers for years.

Talking to a Baloch delegation which called on him at Mansoorah on Monday, he said the people of the province had been being deceived in the name of different packages since the tenure of Parvez Musharraf.

The PTI government, he said, recently signed an agreement with the leaders of Gwadar rights movement but it so far failed to honor its commitment.

He said the Baloch people were deprived from basic rights despite the fact the province was enriched with enormous resources. He said the government must realize the sensitivity of the situation and take concrete measure to address the problem.

The JI chief also criticized the government for its failure to bring down prices of the daily need items. He said the inflation and unemployment became the trademarks of the PTI government. He said the IMF was virtually controlling the country and issuing orders directly to the governor of the state bank. He said the PTI had burdened the economy with massive debts.

Sirajul Haq said the PML-N and the PPP being the main opposition parties failed to fight for the public cause. Both the parties, he said, practically backed the PTI on mini-budget. He said the absence of opposition leaders from National Assembly and Senate on the important occasion was a big question mark on opposition’s claims. He said the opposition parties bring an amendment ordinance on state bank bill if they were true to their claims.

The JI chief said that the country could go ahead by adopting the Islamic system and by abolishing interest-based economy. He said the JI would bring real change if voted to power.

