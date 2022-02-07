PM Imran to visit Russia this month: FM Qureshi

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Russia this month at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday.

Qureshi made the announcement about the Russian tour while giving a briefing about the prime minister's recently concluded visit to China.

PM likely to visit Russia

Reportedly, the Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation of his cabinet ministers in his visit to Russia.

During his talks with Russian President Putin, Prime Minister Khan is expected to exchange views on bilateral ties, Afghanistan situation, defence cooperation, the north-south gas pipeline project and other issues of mutual interest.

PM Imran extends invitation to Russia president Putin

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had extended an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Pakistan.

In a tweet, the PM said that he had a conversation with Putin to express his gratitude as he "is the first Western leader to show empathy & sensitivity to Muslim sentiment for their beloved Prophet PBUH".

The PM further said that they also discussed ways to move forward on trade and other mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

"We invited each other to visit our countries," PM tweeted.