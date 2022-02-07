PM likely to visit Russia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Russia at the end of this month on the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Reportedly, the Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high level delegation of his cabinet ministers in his likely visit to Russia.

PM Imran extends invitation to Russia president Putin

During his talks with Russian President Putin, Prime Minister Khan is expected to exchange views on bilateral ties, Afghanistan situation, defence cooperation, the north-south gas pipeline project and other issues of mutual interest.

