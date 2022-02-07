PM Imran approves establishment of Pakistan Cotton Authority

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday approved in principle the establishment of the Pakistan Cotton Authority, a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

He made the decision while chairing a meeting focused on exploring ways to increase the production of cotton in the country.

"The authority will research to increase the supply, monitoring, and production of quality seeds," the PMO statement added.

The premier said that the use of modern technology was essential to increase yield per acre.

The meeting also approved setting up an inter-ministerial committee to expedite the production of quality cotton seeds.

During the meeting, the prime minister said that the government was providing subsidies to farmers on modern agricultural implements, quality seeds, and fertilisers.

"The real benefit of subsidy should be given to the farmer through a farmer card," the premier was quoted as saying.

No visible change on cotton market

"New laws should be enacted to protect the rights of farmers and consultation with all stakeholders should be ensured," he said.

The meeting also approved the enactment of new laws to protect the rights of cotton growers in Pakistan.

"The meeting was informed that there is a stock of 4.17 million tonnes of wheat at present. The federal and provincial governments are jointly providing Rs 15.5 billion subsidies on fertiliser," the PMO handout said.

The statement added that as per the directions of the prime minister, a Farmers' Forum has been set up under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Food Security.

"The purpose of this forum is to ensure the representation of farmers in policy matters and to resolve their issues expeditiously," it said.

The Prime Minister also approved the convening of a National Cotton Conference. He also directed authorities to carry out feasibility for setting up plants for local production of DAP fertilizer in the country.