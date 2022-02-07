ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,516
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,463,111
3,33824hr
Sindh
552,262
Punjab
489,655
Balochistan
34,819
Islamabad
131,628
KPK
203,110
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Imran approves establishment of Pakistan Cotton Authority

  • Authority will work on improving supply, monitoring, and production of quality seeds
BR Web Desk Updated 07 Feb, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday approved in principle the establishment of the Pakistan Cotton Authority, a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

He made the decision while chairing a meeting focused on exploring ways to increase the production of cotton in the country.

"The authority will research to increase the supply, monitoring, and production of quality seeds," the PMO statement added.

The premier said that the use of modern technology was essential to increase yield per acre.

The meeting also approved setting up an inter-ministerial committee to expedite the production of quality cotton seeds.

During the meeting, the prime minister said that the government was providing subsidies to farmers on modern agricultural implements, quality seeds, and fertilisers.

"The real benefit of subsidy should be given to the farmer through a farmer card," the premier was quoted as saying.

No visible change on cotton market

"New laws should be enacted to protect the rights of farmers and consultation with all stakeholders should be ensured," he said.

The meeting also approved the enactment of new laws to protect the rights of cotton growers in Pakistan.

"The meeting was informed that there is a stock of 4.17 million tonnes of wheat at present. The federal and provincial governments are jointly providing Rs 15.5 billion subsidies on fertiliser," the PMO handout said.

The statement added that as per the directions of the prime minister, a Farmers' Forum has been set up under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Food Security.

"The purpose of this forum is to ensure the representation of farmers in policy matters and to resolve their issues expeditiously," it said.

The Prime Minister also approved the convening of a National Cotton Conference. He also directed authorities to carry out feasibility for setting up plants for local production of DAP fertilizer in the country.

Imran Khan Pakistan’s cotton industry modern technology production of cotton seeds Cotton production in Punjab

Comments

1000 characters

PM Imran approves establishment of Pakistan Cotton Authority

At least two security forces personnel injured in Quetta blast

At least 19 killed in avalanche on Afghan-Pakistan border

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia's interior ministries agree on strengthening ties

Hyundai suffers backlash in India after Pakistani partner tweets on IIOJK

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Noor Mukadam murder case: Court rejects Zahir Jaffer's petitions

PSL 2022: NCOC allows 50% occupancy, children under 12 at Lahore stadium

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.38 billion

Tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup game sold out within hours

Read more stories