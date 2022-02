NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling was stuck close to its record low against the dollar on Monday and traders said demand and supply of hard currency were evenly matched.

Kenyan shilling flat, may weaken

At 0730 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 113.55/75 per dollar, the same as Friday's closing rate, and a touch shy of its all time low of 113.60/80 hit on Feb.4, according to Refinitiv data.