ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,516
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,463,111
3,33824hr
Sindh
552,262
Punjab
489,655
Balochistan
34,819
Islamabad
131,628
KPK
203,110
Samsung, Blue Ocean launch US stock trading during South Korean business hours

Reuters 07 Feb, 2022

NEW YORK: Asian investors can now buy and sell US stocks during Korean business hours in real time through a partnership between Samsung Securities and US-based off-exchange trading venue operator Blue Ocean Technologies LLC, the companies said on Monday.

"This is the first time in the history of the US markets where Asia Pacific investors, and Korean investors, are going to have the ability to trade US stocks before US investors," said Brian Hyndman, president of Blue Ocean.

"The US day is going to start in Seoul."

The new service began on Monday and enables the real-time trading of all 8,000 US National Market System stocks and exchange-traded products between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Seoul time, through Samsung Securities, the brokerage subsidiary of Samsung Group, which partnered with Blue Ocean.

Tokyo stocks close lower on profit-taking

Blue Ocean also facilitates overnight stock trading in the United States for various brokerages, including Cowen, Charles Schwab Corp's TD Ameritrade and Morgan Stanley's E*Trade, and is also connected to market makers Virtu Financial and Jane Street Capital, Hyndman said.

Asian investors buying stocks during Seoul business hours through Samsung will be able to trade with each other, as well as against the US Blue Ocean order flow, he added.

Blue Ocean is owned by multiple investors, with the biggest being Urbana Corp, which is also the largest shareholder in the Canadian Securities Exchange.

