Indian shares slip as Bajaj Finance weighs; state-run lenders climb

BENGALURU: Indian shares inched lower on Monday, weighed down by financials and auto stocks, while state-owned lenders pushed higher after a batch of strong quarterly results.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.35% at 17,455.65, as of 0359 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.35% to 58,441.57.

India's bond and forex markets were shut on Monday for a public holiday in the state of Maharashtra.

Among stocks, non-bank lender Bajaj Finance slid 2% and was among the biggest drags on the indexes, while the Nifty Auto sub-index fell 1%.

Indian shares end three-day rally

Meanwhile, State Bank of India, India's largest lender, rose 1.7% after reporting stronger-than-expected profit for the third quarter, while smaller peer Bank of Baroda jumped 4.9% after quarterly profit more than doubled.

Steel major Tata Steel climbed 2.4% after beating estimates for quarterly profit.