Australia shares set to open lower, NZ closed

Australian shares were poised to open lower on Monday, following a downturn in global equities on Friday night when US Treasury yields rose after positive jobs data from the United States.

The local share price index futures fell 0.6%, a 127.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Friday.

Australia shares set to dip, NZ shares fall

New Zealand markets are closed for a public holiday.