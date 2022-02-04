ANL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.7%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.44%)
AVN 111.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.75%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
FNEL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.96%)
GTECH 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.69%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.36%)
PACE 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.8%)
PIBTL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
PRL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.04%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
TELE 17.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.17%)
TPL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.37%)
TPLP 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-5.37%)
TREET 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.83%)
TRG 86.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
UNITY 31.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.72%)
WAVES 16.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.02%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.72%)
BR100 4,731 Increased By 16 (0.34%)
BR30 18,509 Increased By 25.5 (0.14%)
KSE100 45,969 Increased By 106.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 18,013 Increased By 58.3 (0.32%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,420
4824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,448,663
6,37724hr
Sindh
547,920
Punjab
485,810
Balochistan
34,634
Islamabad
130,373
KPK
199,195
Australia shares set to dip, NZ shares fall

Reuters 04 Feb, 2022

Australian shares are likely to slide on Friday, with domestic technology stocks expected to weigh on the local bourse, as major indexes on Wall Street slumped overnight after Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' dour forecast sent its stock plummeting.

The local share price index futures fell 1.1%, a 178-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

Australian shares drop as tech stocks weigh; Westpac jumps

The benchmark fell 0.1% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% in early trade.

