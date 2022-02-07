ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,478
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,459,773
4,87424hr
Sindh
551,399
Punjab
488,603
Balochistan
34,785
Islamabad
131,337
KPK
202,190
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UAE businessman meets Iftikhar Malik

Press Release 07 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Saarc Chamber President Iftikhar Ali Malik and Al Zarooni Foundation Dubai Chairman UAE businessman Suhail Mohammad Al Zarooni have stressed the need for expansion of economic ties and removing barriers in the way of trade exchanges. These views were expressed by them in a meeting here on Sunday.

The businessmen further stressed the need to increase the exchange of trade delegations, visits, and the active presence of the two sides’ companies and traders in each other’s exhibitions.

Suhail Mohammad Al Zarooni lauded role of Pakistanis in the development Dubai and said he visited Pakistan to enhance the business and to consolidate brotherly relations.

Suhail Mohammad Al Zarooni said that a large number of Pakistanis overseas workers are doing a great job in Dubai and earning good foreign exchange. He said highly skilled work force can earn more forex and goodwill for Pakistan.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said as long-lasting trade partners, UAE and Pakistan have been taking new steps to boost the volume of economic exchanges between the two countries. He said the two sides also have the potential to cooperate in other fields like banking, finance, agriculture, and innovative farming.

Senior member Sheikhupura Chamber of Commerce, Manzoor Malik, Rice Export Association of Pakistan (REAP) Chairman Ali Hassam Asghar, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Senior Vice President (SVP) Mian Abdul Rehman, Vice President LCCI Harris Ateeq and Senior member LCCI Mian Farooq were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LCCI REAP Iftikhar A Malik Al Zarooni Foundation Suhail Mohammad Al Zarooni trade exchanges

Comments

Comments are closed.

UAE businessman meets Iftikhar Malik

WB highlights ‘deficiencies’ in EE&C-2022

Pakistan condemns use of Afghan soil by terrorists

Five soldiers martyred in attack from Afghanistan

Bilateral cooperation reviewed: PM discusses global issues with Xi

KE seeks resolution of pending issues

Sales tax returns: FBR disallows ‘wrong’ input tax adjustments

PM likely to visit Russia

Olympic diplomacy blitz nets Argentina for China’s Belt and Road

Pakistan, China agree to reactivate trilateral forum

Elizabeth II marks Platinum Jubilee with ‘Queen Camilla’ announcement

Read more stories