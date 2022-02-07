UAE businessman meets Iftikhar Malik

LAHORE: Saarc Chamber President Iftikhar Ali Malik and Al Zarooni Foundation Dubai Chairman UAE businessman Suhail Mohammad Al Zarooni have stressed the need for expansion of economic ties and removing barriers in the way of trade exchanges. These views were expressed by them in a meeting here on Sunday.

The businessmen further stressed the need to increase the exchange of trade delegations, visits, and the active presence of the two sides’ companies and traders in each other’s exhibitions.

Suhail Mohammad Al Zarooni lauded role of Pakistanis in the development Dubai and said he visited Pakistan to enhance the business and to consolidate brotherly relations.

Suhail Mohammad Al Zarooni said that a large number of Pakistanis overseas workers are doing a great job in Dubai and earning good foreign exchange. He said highly skilled work force can earn more forex and goodwill for Pakistan.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said as long-lasting trade partners, UAE and Pakistan have been taking new steps to boost the volume of economic exchanges between the two countries. He said the two sides also have the potential to cooperate in other fields like banking, finance, agriculture, and innovative farming.

Senior member Sheikhupura Chamber of Commerce, Manzoor Malik, Rice Export Association of Pakistan (REAP) Chairman Ali Hassam Asghar, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Senior Vice President (SVP) Mian Abdul Rehman, Vice President LCCI Harris Ateeq and Senior member LCCI Mian Farooq were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022