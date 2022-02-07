ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
Senate chief, CM Balochistan visit FC HQ, pay homage to martyrs

APP 07 Feb, 2022

QUETTA: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani and Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddos Bizenjo among provincial ministers visited at the Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters and paid tribute to the martyrs and soldiers who thwarted recent terrorists’ attacks at two different FC camps in Balochistan.

The visiting dignitaries paid visit at the Martyrs’ Memorial in FC Headquarters and prayed for the martyrs, said the official sources in the Chief Minister Secretariat. Chief Minister, Chairman Senate and Provincial Ministers paid homage to the security personnel who bravely fought against the terrorists.

Chief Minister and Chairman Senate also eulogized the sacrifices and efforts of FC Balochistan for protection of the motherland. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said: “We stand with our security forces. The enemy cannot harm us in the presence of our brave security forces.”

The Commandant FC Balochistan briefed the delegation on the incident of February 2. He informed that the enemy was equipped with the latest weapons, adding, “By the grace of Allah and the prayers of the nation, we brought the terrorists to their end.” The FC Commandant briefed that the terrorists were in direct contact with their handlers in Afghanistan.

Four security personnel including an officer were martyred while nine terrorists were killed in the incident, he added. The Chief Minister Balochistan, Chairman Senate and the provincial ministers extended felicitations to the FC on the successful operation.

