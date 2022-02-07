Probe body says 19 deaths caused by liquor consumption

HYDERABAD: An inquiry committee tasked to investigate deaths caused by moonshine liquor consumption last month in Hyderabad and Tando Allahyar districts has confirmed 19 deaths in its report.

According to the official sources, the report was submitted to DIG Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah by the inquiry team comprising the SP Headquarters Anil Haider, ASP Hasnain Waris and DSP CIA Ghulam Abbas Gadehi.

As per the report shared with the APP, 13 deaths had occurred in Tando Allahyar and 6 in Hyderabad from January 10 to 13 while 2 persons lost their eyesight.

The inquiry held Bachal Magsi and Qaim Magsi responsible for preparing and selling the liquor which caused the deaths while it blamed the local police for being negligent and incompetent.

The report stated that raids were conducted on the houses of Bachal and Qaim in village Sobho Magsi in Tandojam, Hyderabad, Sujawal and other districts but the two accused escaped the apprehension.

The police, however, recovered their vehicle, Toyota Fortuner bearing registration number BJ-2734, along with 70 liters of alcohol.

In the successive raids 6 suspects, who were co-accused in the FIRs registered on the state’s complaint at Tandojam and A-Section police stations were arrested and 130 liters unlawfully prepared liquor was recovered.

The police claimed that they had also tracked down 3 business partners of the accused but they could also not be rounded up.

The police demolished the premises where Bachal and Qaim used to prepare the liquor and they urged the Federal Investigation Agency and Federal Board of Revenue to conduct inquiry about their wealth and assets.