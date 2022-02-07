ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
28 more KP hospitals added to panel of ‘Sehat Card Plus’ programme

Recorder Report 07 Feb, 2022

PESHAWAR: The Steering Committee of ‘Sehat Card Plus’ Sunday decided the inclusion of 28 more public and private hospitals in the panel of the programme.

The meeting of the steering committee was held here with KP Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra in the chair. As many as 271 hospitals have applied for inclusion in the panel of ‘Sehat Card Plus Programme’ of the province.

The committee after reviewing the facilities available in these hospitals under an effective and transparent system, while the facilities of the hospitals presented by the State Life Insurance Corporation were reviewed by the committee headed by the Director IMU that was followed by their presentation in the steering committee for formal approval. The committee also reviewed the appeals of the rejected hospitals and the process was taken forward after re-verification.

Speaking on the occasion, the Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra appreciated the efforts of the concerned departments and stressed for inclusion of more hospitals in the panel of the programme. He also issued directives for bringing more transparency in the programme.

The steering committee also constituted a joint committee of the Health Department and State Life Insurance Company to furnish recommendations for inclusion of more hospitals in the panel and bringing further transparency in it within a period of two weeks.

The provincial minister further stressed for the inclusion of various hospitals during the year, so more hospitals get the opportunity of inclusion in the programme and patients from all districts avail better health services.

Taimur Saleem Jhagra State Life Insurance Corporation Sehat Card Plus KP hospitals

