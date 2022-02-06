ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,478
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,459,773
4,87424hr
Sindh
551,399
Punjab
488,603
Balochistan
34,785
Islamabad
131,337
KPK
202,190
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Will not let PTI govt rob Balochistan of its rights: Bilawal

  • Says PPP will foil every conspiracy in this regard
BR Web Desk 06 Feb, 2022

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday that he will not let the incumbent government rob people of Balochistan of their rights, Aaj News reported.

“PPP will not allow the incumbent government to rob Balochistan and its people of their rights. We will play our part and foil every conspiracy in this regard,” Bilawal said while addressing a public rally in the Nasirabad district of the province.

He said that PPP provided infrastructure and basic necessities of life to the people of Balochistan.

“Only PPP did tangible work for the improvement of irrigation system in the country, including Balochistan. Quaid-e-Awam [Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto] distributed 500,000 acres of free agricultural land to the farmers of Nasirabad and gave an irrigation system,” he said, adding that no other political party thought for the well-being of the people of Balochistan.

Bilawal assigns ‘long march’ tasks to PPP Lahore leadership

Bilawal vowed to end Balochistan’s water crisis once for all after assuming power.

“If PPP comes to power, the first move will be to address water issues,” he assured.

While criticising the incumbent government, Bilawal said that Imran Khan brought destruction in the name of change.

“Ever since this 'selected' government came, inflation, unemployment and poverty have increased. This elected government has not only robbed the people of their votes but also robbed the pockets of the people,” he said.

Bilawal expressed hope that the people of Balochistan will support and join PPP in an anti-government march on February 27.

PPP Bilawal Bhutto Bilawal Bhutto address

Comments

1000 characters

Will not let PTI govt rob Balochistan of its rights: Bilawal

Opposition poses no threat to govt: Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan reports less than 5,000 new Covid cases, 30 deaths

Terrorist killed during intelligence-based operation in Tank: ISPR

Agreement with IMF: More hike in electricity base tariff on the cards

Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, dubbed ‘the Nightingale,’ dies at 92

In resignation letter, Langer cites lack of player and board support

Qatar and UAE leaders meet for first time since Gulf thaw

Israel may halt flights to Dubai over security arrangements

Critical next steps for ongoing reforms: IMF rearranges structural benchmarks

Read more stories