Will not let PTI govt rob Balochistan of its rights: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday that he will not let the incumbent government rob people of Balochistan of their rights, Aaj News reported.

“PPP will not allow the incumbent government to rob Balochistan and its people of their rights. We will play our part and foil every conspiracy in this regard,” Bilawal said while addressing a public rally in the Nasirabad district of the province.

He said that PPP provided infrastructure and basic necessities of life to the people of Balochistan.

“Only PPP did tangible work for the improvement of irrigation system in the country, including Balochistan. Quaid-e-Awam [Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto] distributed 500,000 acres of free agricultural land to the farmers of Nasirabad and gave an irrigation system,” he said, adding that no other political party thought for the well-being of the people of Balochistan.

Bilawal assigns ‘long march’ tasks to PPP Lahore leadership

Bilawal vowed to end Balochistan’s water crisis once for all after assuming power.

“If PPP comes to power, the first move will be to address water issues,” he assured.

While criticising the incumbent government, Bilawal said that Imran Khan brought destruction in the name of change.

“Ever since this 'selected' government came, inflation, unemployment and poverty have increased. This elected government has not only robbed the people of their votes but also robbed the pockets of the people,” he said.

Bilawal expressed hope that the people of Balochistan will support and join PPP in an anti-government march on February 27.