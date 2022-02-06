Askari Park in Karachi renamed ‘Kashmir Park’ to pay homage to Kashmiris’ struggle

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi, Sindh government’s Spokesman and Chief Minister Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said that they will work for Kashmir cause beyond political differences.

“We need a leader who can fight for Kashmir as we had in the past. The park on University Road has been named Kashmir Park to pay homage to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for their struggle for right to self-determination,” the Administrator expressed these views while talking to media persons on the occasion of renaming Askari Park as “Kashmir Park” on February 5 and participating in Kashmir Solidarity rally.

Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Kashmiri leader Sardar Nazakat, DG Parks Junaidullah Khan, department heads of KMC and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Kashmir Park will be run by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in the best interest of the citizens. He said that Pakistanis should stand on the one-point agenda on Kashmir issue to resolve the issue in accordance with UN resolutions.

“We stand by the Kashmiris in their struggle for their right to self-determination and we are confident that Kashmir will one day become Pakistan”, he added. He said that Askari Park located at Purani Sabzi Mandi has been handed over to KMC in the light of court decision. He also congratulated all concerned KMC officers and staff on the successful completion of the park transfer process. The Administrator said that on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, it was decided to name this park as Kashmir Park.

Responding to a question, he said that other parks in the city would also be rehabilitated. The Administrator said that Karachi has been divided into three zones and roads are being constructed in different areas at a cost of three billion rupees.

Later, Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Metropolitan Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi attended the Kashmir Solidarity Rally and paid homage to the people of IIOJK.

