LUMS VC Dr Arshad named AIB Intl Educator

LAHORE: The Academy of International Business (AIB), the premier global organization of international business and management scholars, has named LUMS Vice Chancellor, Dr Arshad Ahmad, the AIB International Educator of the Year for 2022. Established in 1959, AIB’s membership spans more than 70 countries worldwide. AIB fosters excellence in education by advancing the highest professional standards in international business and management.

