Malaysia's daily COVID cases hit four-month high

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 9,117 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the highest daily figure in four months, due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The new cases bring the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 2,904,131. Malaysia has also reported over 32,000 deaths.

Noor Hisham Abdullah, the director general of health, has said Malaysia is expected to see a surge in COVID-19 infections and that the country's high vaccination rate has resulted in fewer number of severe cases.

"Although the number of cases is expected to rise in next couple of days and weeks, due to the high transmissibility of Omicron variant, it causes a less severe form of the disease in those who had full vaccination and taken their booster shot," Noor Hisham said in a Facebook post on Friday.

About 97.9% of Malaysia's adult population has received two doses of the vaccine, while 52.3% have also received the booster shot. Around 88.7% of 12-17 year olds has also received two doses.

Malaysia kicked off vaccination for 5-11 year olds this week.