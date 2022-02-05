ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
India arrests journalist in IIOJK for 'anti-national' posts

AFP Updated 07 Feb, 2022

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: A prominent journalist in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has been arrested by police and accused of "glorifying terrorism" and "spreading fake news" in the disputed territory, where a running press crackdown has intensified.

Fahad Shah, the editor of Kashmir Walla news portal, had already been questioned several times for his reporting by officers in recent years.

He had been arrested for "glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news and inciting general public", Kashmir police said Saturday.

A police statement that followed his arrest the day before added that Shah's Facebook posts had dented "the image of law enforcing agencies".

Pakistan committed to Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for self-determination: PM

The Committee to Protect Journalists demanded Shah's release and called on Indian authorities to respect press freedom in Kashmir.

Shah's arrest demonstrated "authorities' utter disregard for press freedom and the fundamental right of journalists to report freely and safely", Steven Butler of the Washington-based watchdog said.

Dozens of journalists in IIJOK have regularly been summoned by police and questioned on their work since 2019, when New Delhi revoked the territory's partial autonomy and brought it under direct rule.

They have also been increasingly subject to harassment, arrests, raids and prosecution on "terrorism" related charges.

Zarzan khan Feb 06, 2022 01:44am
Indian union has become a dangerous fascist state, another Nazi Germany led by modi, another Hitler.
