ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,448
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,454,800
6,13724hr
Sindh
549,872
Punjab
487,407
Balochistan
34,711
Islamabad
130,872
KPK
200,710
Norway's Johaug powers to gold in women's skiathlon

Reuters 05 Feb, 2022

ZHANGJIAKOU: Therese Johaug powered to victory to take the gold medal for Norway in the women's skiathlon race at the Beijing Olympics on Saturday, the first gold of the Games and the first individual Olympic gold of her glittering career.

Natalia Nepryaeva representing the Russian Olympic Committee, took silver while Austria's Teresa Stadlober snagged the bronze medal, but the day belonged to Johaug as she obliterated the field after the switch from classic style to freestyle, eventually winning by a margin of 30.2 seconds.

Contested in bitter cold and blustery winds, the race got off to a chaotic start as Coralie Bentz of France and Finland's Anne Kyllonen went crashing to the snow after an early clash while American Rosie Brennan was making the early going.

Nepryaeva and the Nordic nations were soon to the fore as the pack spread out and about a dozen racers started to open up a gap, taking turns to lead.

Johaug gradually took control and finished the first lap in front before the Finnish pairing of Krista Parmakoski and Kerttu Niskanen took over for a gruelling uphill climb.

That uphill stretch cut the leading group to eight and their ranks were further thinned by half as the switch to freestyle skis was made with Johaug holding a slender lead and Niskanen, Parmakoski and Nilsson hot on her heels.

Their challenge was short-lived after the switch as Johaug leveraged her raw freestyle power to cruise away from her rivals, opening up a gap of 26 seconds at the 10 km mark.

She never let up, despite a frenetic spurt by Nepryaeva, Stadlober, Finland's Kerttu Niskanen and Swede Frida Karlsson, gliding across the line with her arms aloft and crying freezing tears of joy in the knowledge that the coveted individual gold was finally in her grasp.

Beijing Olympics Winter Olympic Games Therese Johaug Russian Olympic Committee

