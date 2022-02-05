ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,448
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,454,800
6,13724hr
Sindh
549,872
Punjab
487,407
Balochistan
34,711
Islamabad
130,872
KPK
200,710
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan committed to Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for self-determination: PM

  • Says it is international community's responsibility to ensure an impartial plebiscite in Kashmir
BR Web Desk 05 Feb, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan stands united with Kashmiri brothers and sisters and is committed to their legitimate struggle for self-determination.

In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day on Saturday, the PM said that Narendra Modi’s fascist policies of oppression and violence have failed to crush the spirit of the Kashmiri resistance in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"It is time the world takes notice of India's grave human rights violations in IIOJK which include crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocidal acts as well as the threat of forced demographic change," the PM tweeted, saying that all these are in complete violation of the geneva Conventions.

The premier called on the international community to not ignore the plight of the people of IIOJK and their undeniable desire to free themselves from the Indian state's draconian military occupation.

Pakistan to continue diplomatic support to Kashmiris in IIOJK: Zartaj Gul

"It is the international community's responsibility to ensure an impartial plebiscite in Kashmir."

'Kashmiris will succeed in their valiant struggle'

In his message, President Arif Alvi has said that Kashmiris will succeed in their valiant struggle to secure freedom from oppression and illegal occupation.

"Pakistan reiterates its call on the international community to take practical steps to hold India accountable for its gross and widespread human rights violations in IIOJK," he said.

Pakistan's ultimate objective is a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per relevant UNSC resolutions in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people, he added.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also took to Twitter and said that the brave people of Kashmir have endured every kind of brutality through Indian state terrorism.

"The entire Pakistani nation stands united with our Kashmiri sisters and brothers today and every day in their legitimate right to self-determination."

India Pakistan Kashmir

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan committed to Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for self-determination: PM

Re1 for each USD surrender: SBP’s incentive scheme for ECs goes into effect

GoP’s ability to sustain reform momentum uncertain: Moody’s

Budget preparations: Proposals aimed at seeking ST, FED exemptions, concessions may not be entertained by FBR

Industrial cooperation under CPEC: Pakistan, China ink framework agreement

PM invites Chinese firms to invest in SEZs

100MW solar project: China Three Gorges urges AEDB to reinstate LoI

Over $1bn received from IMF

Amnesty scheme declarants: FBR board to take up provision of info to NAB issue on 8th

Armed forces too regulated under constitutional provisions: CJP

Read more stories