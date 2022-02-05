Pakistan committed to Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for self-determination: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan stands united with Kashmiri brothers and sisters and is committed to their legitimate struggle for self-determination.

In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day on Saturday, the PM said that Narendra Modi’s fascist policies of oppression and violence have failed to crush the spirit of the Kashmiri resistance in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"It is time the world takes notice of India's grave human rights violations in IIOJK which include crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocidal acts as well as the threat of forced demographic change," the PM tweeted, saying that all these are in complete violation of the geneva Conventions.

The premier called on the international community to not ignore the plight of the people of IIOJK and their undeniable desire to free themselves from the Indian state's draconian military occupation.

Pakistan to continue diplomatic support to Kashmiris in IIOJK: Zartaj Gul

"It is the international community's responsibility to ensure an impartial plebiscite in Kashmir."

'Kashmiris will succeed in their valiant struggle'

In his message, President Arif Alvi has said that Kashmiris will succeed in their valiant struggle to secure freedom from oppression and illegal occupation.

"Pakistan reiterates its call on the international community to take practical steps to hold India accountable for its gross and widespread human rights violations in IIOJK," he said.

Pakistan's ultimate objective is a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per relevant UNSC resolutions in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people, he added.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also took to Twitter and said that the brave people of Kashmir have endured every kind of brutality through Indian state terrorism.

"The entire Pakistani nation stands united with our Kashmiri sisters and brothers today and every day in their legitimate right to self-determination."