Current law and order situation: Senate body to get briefing in camera

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said the ministry would give an in-camera briefing to the Senate’s Standing Committee on Interior on the current law and order situation in the country.

He said this during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, which met here with Senator Mohsin Aziz in the chair, adding it would be appropriate to brief the committee members in-camera as it was a sensitive matter.

The committee chairman said the in-camera meeting of the committee would be convened for the purpose.

The committee offered fateha for the departed souls of the armed forces personnel, who embraced martyrdom in the terrorist attacks in Balochistan. The chairman said the brave armed forces had repulsed the terrorist attacks at their camps in Panjgur and Naushki, while killing 15 terrorists.

The committee, he said, would present commendation certificates to the FC Jawans, who had valiantly responded to the terrorists.

The committee would also give commendation certificates to cousins of Senator Sarfaraz Bugti for their bravery, he added.

The committee also reviewed the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Interests on Private Loans Bill, 2021, Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendments of Section 325 of PPC and schedule II of Cr.

The Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Children (Pledging of Labour) (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the performance of Capital Development Authority (CDA) with respect to repair and maintenance of government accommodations.

Discussing the bills, the opposition leader in the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani said the parliament should frame such laws which were suitable for the entire country. The committee while passing in principle the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2021 introduced by Irfanul Haque Siddiqui, directed the Interior Ministry to further improve its nitty gritty.

It also unanimously passed the Children (Pledging of Labour) (Amendment) Bill, 2021 introduced by Shahadat Awan.

The meeting was attended by senators, Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Rana Maqbool, Saifullah Abro, Shahadat Awan, Talha Mehmood, Fauzia Arshad, Seemi Ezdi, Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Kamran Murtaza, and Dilawar Khan, besides senior officials of departments and the ministry concerned.

