Fashion industry: President for fostering academia-industry linkages

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi has called for developing a comprehensive strategy to promote cultural heritage of the country, including Pakistani apparels, garments, arts and crafts, at international level to further enhance Pakistan’s exports. He urged the need to establish collaborations and synergies among the relevant industry stakeholders and foster academia-industry linkages for developing Pakistan’s fashion industry to its fullest potential, besides improving the access of local fashion brands to international markets.

The President made these remarks during a meeting with Lahore’s fashion designers regarding the promotion of Pakistan’s image in the international fashion and garments industry, at Governor House, Lahore. The meeting was also attended by Director General TDAP Punjab, Shahzad Ahmed Khan, and Patron-in-Chief of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association Gohar Ijaz, Vice Chancellor of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design, Lahore, Prof. Hinna Tayaba and senior officials of the Government.

The meeting discussed various suggestions for developing the local garments and fashion industry and projecting Pakistan’s positive image through textile and cultural products. It was emphasized to develop collaborations and linkages among local and international garments brands, address structural issues regarding international payment mechanisms, further improve the ease of doing business, and facilitate local brands to market and showcase their products abroad.

Addressing the meeting, the President said that Pakistan’s textile and garments sector possessed enormous potential that needed to be further developed to boost the country’s exports. He underscored the need for exploring new markets for textile products to increase exports of the country. The President remarked that the steps were being taken to further improve the ease of doing business and facilitate exporters to play their role in the economic development of the country.

The President assured the participants of his support and commended their efforts in developing the Pakistani pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022