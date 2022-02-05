Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 4, 2022). ==================================== BR...
05 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 4, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,909.65
High: 46,132.29
Low: 45,814.64
Net Change: 46.72
Volume (000): 82,120
Value (000): 6,501,490
Makt Cap (000) 1,893,201,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,753.10
NET CH. (+) 116.65
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,770.40
NET CH. (-) 5.51
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,302.78
NET CH. (+) 5.91
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,121.05
NET CH. (+) 9.27
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,001.03
NET CH. (+) 17.89
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,812.52
NET CH. (-) 40.97
------------------------------------
As on: 4-February-2022
====================================
