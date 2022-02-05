KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 4, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,909.65 High: 46,132.29 Low: 45,814.64 Net Change: 46.72 Volume (000): 82,120 Value (000): 6,501,490 Makt Cap (000) 1,893,201,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,753.10 NET CH. (+) 116.65 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,770.40 NET CH. (-) 5.51 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,302.78 NET CH. (+) 5.91 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,121.05 NET CH. (+) 9.27 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,001.03 NET CH. (+) 17.89 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,812.52 NET CH. (-) 40.97 ------------------------------------ As on: 4-February-2022 ====================================

