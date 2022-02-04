ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,420
4824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,448,663
6,37724hr
Sindh
547,920
Punjab
485,810
Balochistan
34,634
Islamabad
130,373
KPK
199,195
UAE shares rebound as supply fears boost oil prices

Reuters 04 Feb, 2022

Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) rebounded on Friday, as oil prices touched seven-year highs on fears of supply disruptions.

Brent crude rose $1.32, or 1.5%, to $92.43 a barrel by 1120 GMT, having touched its highest since October 2014 at $92.66 earlier in the session..

The Dubai stock index gained 0.6%, recovering from losses in the previous session, supported by its financial stocks, as Commercial Bank Of Dubai jumped 8.4% and its largest lender, Emirates NBD Bank, gained 0.8%. The index was down 1.5% for the week.

The index trimmed its weekly losses but continues to trade sideways on the broader picture in the absence of strong catalysts, said Wael Makarem, Senior Market Strategist, MENA, at Exness.

The UAE said on Monday it would introduce a federal corporate tax on business profits for the first time starting June 1, 2023, although it kept the rate low, at 9%, to maintain its attractiveness for businesses.

"While the introduction of the new profit tax does not seem to be a source of concern for now," Makarem said.

Most major Gulf bourses track oil prices lower

In Abu Dhabi, shares edged up 0.1%, led by a 1.2% gain in real estate developer Aldar Properties and a 13.3% surge in National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah, after reporting full-year net profit rose more than 33% to 756.1 million dirhams ($205.88 million).

Aldar Properties said on Thursday it planned to invest 1 billion dirhams ($272.29 million) in Aldar Education, its wholly owned subsidiary, and the largest premium school operator in Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi index also fell 0.4% for the week.

Markets in the UAE shifted to a new Monday-to-Friday working week from the start of 2022 to better align with global markets.

ABU DHABI rose 0.1% to 8,733 points

DUBAI gained 0.6% to 3,171 points

Abu Dhabi index Most Gulf stock markets Dubai stock index

