ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,420
4824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,448,663
6,37724hr
Sindh
547,920
Punjab
485,810
Balochistan
34,634
Islamabad
130,373
KPK
199,195
Indian shares fall as Reliance, banks slip

Reuters 04 Feb, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended lower on Friday on losses in banks and Reliance Industries, taking the shine off a week in which the government's high-spending budget powered the blue-chip indexes to their first weekly gain in three.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.25% to 17,516.3 and the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.24% to 58,644.82, also weighed down by lingering worries around interest rates and inflation.

The indexes closed the week around 2.5% stronger after the government lifted spending to boost the pandemic-hit economy.

The Nifty PSU Bank index, which tracks state-owned lenders, slid 1.9% on Friday, with Bank of India dropping 3.3% despite reporting a jump in quarterly profit and better asset quality.

India shares at two-week high after high-spending budget

India's largest lender by assets, State Bank of India , fell 1.8% in its worst performance since December.

Reliance Industries, India's biggest company by market value, slid 0.9%.

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp slipped 2.2% after Thursday's sharp gains.

The Nifty Realty index was among the worst performing sub-indexes, dropping 2.8%.

Godrej Properties slumped 9.7% after several brokerages raised doubts over the company's proposed investment in real estate development and construction company D B Realty Ltd.

Meanwhile, Tata Steel settled 0.8% higher ahead of its quarterly results. The Nifty Metal index climbed 1.2%, lifted by gains in Hindalco and Hindustan Copper.

