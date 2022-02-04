CBOT soybeans may rise into $15.72-1/4 to $15.91-1/4 range

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may break a resistance at $15.60-3/4 per bushel and rise into the range of $15.72-1/4 to $15.91-1/4.

The strong recovery of the price from the Thursday low of $15.29 confirms a continuation of the uptrend. The drop triggered by the resistance at $15.60-3/4 has almost been reversed. The reversal also confirms a continuation of the uptrend.

Support is at $15.42, a break below could cause a fall to $15.23.

On the daily chart, the contract is riding on an extended wave (5).

It is generally difficult to pinpoint the peak of the wave five.

The projection analysis suggests a target zone of $15.72-1/4 to $15.91-1/4.

The depth of the correction from the June 7, 2021 high of $14.45-1/2 indicates an aggressive target of $16.90.

The biggest concern is the absence of a decent correction on the uptrend from $13.82-1/2.

It may occur in the resistance zone of $15.72-1/4 to $15.91-1/4.

