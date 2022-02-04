ANL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.83%)
ASC 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.35%)
ASL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.88%)
AVN 112.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
FFL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
FNEL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
GGGL 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.7%)
GGL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.61%)
GTECH 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.69%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.64%)
MLCF 34.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.13%)
PACE 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.73%)
PRL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.7%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
TELE 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.06%)
TPL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.56%)
TPLP 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-5.22%)
TREET 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.81%)
TRG 86.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
UNITY 31.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.91%)
WAVES 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.08%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.46%)
BR100 4,732 Increased By 17 (0.36%)
BR30 18,511 Increased By 28.1 (0.15%)
KSE100 45,982 Increased By 118.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 18,016 Increased By 60.8 (0.34%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,420
4824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,448,663
6,37724hr
Sindh
547,920
Punjab
485,810
Balochistan
34,634
Islamabad
130,373
KPK
199,195
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans may rise into $15.72-1/4 to $15.91-1/4 range

Reuters 04 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may break a resistance at $15.60-3/4 per bushel and rise into the range of $15.72-1/4 to $15.91-1/4.

The strong recovery of the price from the Thursday low of $15.29 confirms a continuation of the uptrend. The drop triggered by the resistance at $15.60-3/4 has almost been reversed. The reversal also confirms a continuation of the uptrend.

Support is at $15.42, a break below could cause a fall to $15.23.

On the daily chart, the contract is riding on an extended wave (5).

US soybeans retreat from 8-month peak on profit-taking

It is generally difficult to pinpoint the peak of the wave five.

The projection analysis suggests a target zone of $15.72-1/4 to $15.91-1/4.

The depth of the correction from the June 7, 2021 high of $14.45-1/2 indicates an aggressive target of $16.90.

The biggest concern is the absence of a decent correction on the uptrend from $13.82-1/2.

It may occur in the resistance zone of $15.72-1/4 to $15.91-1/4.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat soybean

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT soybeans may rise into $15.72-1/4 to $15.91-1/4 range

Tarin derives strength from IMF tranche

5th wave: Pakistan reports another 6,377 cases, 48 deaths

Xi to meet Putin as tensions rise with West

Islamabad, Riyadh agree to operationalise $1.2bn oil facility

IMF forecasts real growth at 4pc at factor cost

SBP introduces Raast instant payment system

PBC submits proposals on trade, exports

CAD, inflation challenges driven by rising world commodity prices: Baqir

Exchange companies, dealers must integrate with online system: FBR

Naya Pakistan Low-Cost Housing: SBP notifies some amendments

Read more stories