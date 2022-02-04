ANL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.83%)
Pakistan

US values relationship with Pakistan across a number of fronts: State Dept

  • Spokesperson Ned Price says Pakistan is a strategic partner
BR Web Desk 04 Feb, 2022

The United States has said that it has an important relationship with Pakistan which it values across a number of fronts."

During a US State Department briefing on Wednesday, a journalist referred to a recent statement by Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi who blamed the BJP government in India for pushing Pakistan into the Chinese camp.

"I will leave it to the Pakistanis and the PRC [People’s Republic of China] to speak to their relationship. I certainly would not – would not endorse those remarks," US State Department's Spokesperson Ned Price replied.

Pressure will not change our ties with China, says PM Imran

"Why do you think Pakistan is working so closely with China? I mean, do you think they’re – they feel abandoned by the US?" Price was asked by a journalist.

"We’ve made the point all along that it is not a requirement for any country around the world to choose between the United States and China," the spokesperson replied.

He further said that is the US intention to provide choices to countries when it comes to what the relationship with the United States looks like.

"And we think partnership with the United States conveys a series of advantages that countries typically would not find when it comes to the sorts of partnerships that – “partnerships” may be the wrong term; the sorts of relationships that the PRC has sought to – has sought to have around the world.

"Pakistan is a strategic partner of the United States. We have an important relationship with the government in Islamabad, and it’s a relationship that we value across a number of fronts."

The spokesperson's statement comes after Gandhi, while speaking in Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on President’s address during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, had said that government's stand on China and Pakistan worked only to unite the two countries together against India.

"The single biggest strategic goal of India has been to keep China and Pakistan apart. But what you have done is brought them together. You have committed the single biggest crime you can commit against the people of India. China has a plan," Gandhi said.

"The strategic goal of India should have been to keep China and Pakistan separate. But what you have done is to bring them together. Do not underestimate what we are facing. This is a serious threat to India," NDTV quoted Gandhi as saying.

India China Pakistan US

