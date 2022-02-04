ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
Benefits of GIS for agriculture spelled out

Recorder Report 04 Feb, 2022

HYDERABAD: Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University, (SAU) Tando-jam, has said that where the progressive countries have made progress in other fields, the latest technology has also been introduced in agriculture to address climate issues, water, and environmental challenges around the world, adding new and innovative instruments have been introduced, while the Geographical Information System (GIS) has made it easier to monitor agricultural activities including geographical, irrigation and climatic conditions.

He expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of the first three-day training program on Geographical Information Systems (GIS) at the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering.

He said that there are vacancies in various fields for GIS in Sindh, which has created opportunities for trained youth, while a laboratory for GIS is being set up in the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering, Sindh Agriculture University.

He said that to eradicate poverty in Sindh and make the youth skilled Diploma Courses are being started in Sindh Agricultural University for various technologies including Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Drone Technology, Harmful and Beneficial Agricultural Pests.

Prof. Dr. Altaf Siyal said that through GIS technology water quality and management, soil, crop fertility, monitoring of fields, understanding of issues of agriculture, livestock, poultry sector and better management of livestock farming can be done.

