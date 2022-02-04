Terrorists’ handlers in Afghanistan, India: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on Thursday, said that intelligence agencies had intercepted communications between the terrorists, who carried out attacks in Balochistan a day earlier, and their handlers in Afghanistan and India.

Terrorists had attempted to attack security forces' camps in Balochistan's Panjgur and Nushki in two separate attacks late on Wednesday evening.

The attacks had been "successfully repulsed", while dealing heavy damage to the terrorists, although one soldier was martyred in the Panjgur incident, the military's media wing had reported.

In an update issued on Thursday, the ISPR said that security forces had killed 13 terrorists in the province's Panjgur and Nushki areas.

"After successfully repulsing terrorist attacks at Panjgur and Nushki yesterday night, security forces carried out clearance operation to hunt down terrorists hiding in the area," the statement said.

In Nushki, security forces encountered and killed five more terrorists bring tally to nine terrorists killed at Nushki. Four brave soldiers embraced shahadat including an officer, while repulsing this attack.

At Panjgur, the security forces operation is continuing to eliminate fleeing terrorists. Four terrorists have so far been killed at Panjgur, while at least 4/5 are encircled by security forces.

During intense fighting three soldiers embraced shahadat and four soldiers were injured. Meanwhile, security forces conducted an IBO in Ghulam Khan Khel, North Waziristan District, on reports about a terrorists' hideout in the area.

During search of the area, large quantity of weapons, ammunition and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered from the terrorists' hideout.

Recovered weapons and ammunition include sub machineguns, hand grenades, RPG-7 rockets, IEDs, material used in preparation of the IEDs, communication equipment, and hundreds of multiple calibre rounds.

