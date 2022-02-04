ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.83%)
BR30 18,483 Decreased By -233.9 (-1.25%)
KSE100 45,863 Decreased By -256.2 (-0.56%)
KSE30 17,955 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Paris wheat slips to 4-month low as euro adds to export worries

Reuters 04 Feb, 2022

PARIS: Euronext wheat extended losses on Thursday to reach a near four-month low as a jump in the euro added to export concerns.

Lower Chicago wheat and corn futures, as well as a faltering soybean rally, also curbed the European wheat market.

March wheat on Paris-based Euronext was down 3.25 euros, or 1.2%, at 261.00 euros ($298.04) a tonne by 1707 GMT.

It earlier fell to 259.00 euros, its weakest level since Oct. 6 and below a two-week low set on Wednesday.

Waning market fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine have weighed on wheat prices this week, with attention shifting back to lagging western European exports.

“Market volatility will remain high while Putin has his troops on the Ukrainian border. But, as fresh bullish inputs fade, wheat rallies will struggle due to the bearish EU crop fundamentals,” British merchant ADM Agriculture said in a note.

A sharp rise in the euro against the dollar, after comments by the European Central Bank’s president fuelled expectations of faster monetary policy tightening, pressured Euronext by making European grain more expensive for export.

However, this week’s price fall had made French wheat competitive for Morocco and could generate fresh sales after a run of shipments in January, traders said.

In Germany, the Euronext slide was making farmers less willing to sell, traders said.

“Slack farmer selling is being seen in Germany, Denmark and Poland which is making it difficult to meet continued demand from flour mills and other consumers in the domestic market,” one German trader said.

“Meanwhile, premiums in Germany’s export ports remain at high levels which is also making it difficult to win new export business.”

Standard 12% protein wheat for February onwards delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at about 13 euros over Euronext March.

Iran remained the focus of export hopes for German wheat.

Another ship is set to load about 60,000 tonnes of German wheat for the Gulf in coming days, with traders suspecting Iran to be the destination following three shipments of about the same size in January.

Wheat Euronext wheat wheat crop wheat rates

Comments

Comments are closed.

Paris wheat slips to 4-month low as euro adds to export worries

Balochistan: seven troops martyred, 13 terrorists killed

PM reaches Beijing

Islamabad, Riyadh agree to operationalise $1.2bn oil facility

IMF forecasts real growth at 4pc at factor cost

SBP’s reserves down $463m on debt servicing

Plots for judges, bureaucrats and employees: IHC declares ‘revised policy’ of FGEHA unconstitutional

Panjgur, Naushki: PM salutes soldiers for repulsing attacks

SBP introduces Raast instant payment system

PBC submits proposals on trade, exports

CAD, inflation challenges driven by rising world commodity prices: Baqir

Read more stories