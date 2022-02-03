KP govt inks MoUs worth $8bn at Dubai expo

PESHAWAR: KP government has signed MoUs worth over eight billion dollars at Dubai expo which will boost tourism, hydropower, economic zones and mines and minerals sector investment, besides attracting huge foreign investors and will create jobs leading to economic revolution in the province.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Information & Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif while briefing the media about 64th cabinet meeting decision said the chief minister issued directives to the concerned departments to provide every possible facility to the foreign investors to attract more business entrepreneurs.

The cabinet, he said, also approved Rs 800 million supplementary grant for the uplift of newly-merged districts under ADP and AIP.

The meeting besides the cabinet members was attended by provincial chief secretary, additional chief secretary, senior member Board of Revenue and administrative secretaries of various Government departments.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said the cabinet approved Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Censorship of Motion Picture Rules 2021 (Film, CDs, Stage, and Drama & Show).

He further said the provincial cabinet has also approved issuance of Computerized Driving Licenses including International Driving Permits and approved the new fee schedule for it.

Muhammad Ali Saif said the provincial cabinet has also approved the law which will regulate Online Riding and Online Goods Trading Companies. This new law will regulate issuance and cancellation of Online Transport Companies Licenses, issuance of Fitness Permit and Driver Registration besides other affairs.

“The cabinet also approved amended EATA Ordinance 2001 which will improve its performance. After the amendment, EATA Board of Governors has also been re-constituted”.

The Board headed by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will include minister Higher Education, secretary Higher Education, secretary Law, Health, managing director Information Technology Board, chairman Peshawar Board and executive directors will be its members.

The cabinet also approved Rs 152 million for shifting of on ground solid waste machinery of Cantonment Board as underground facility which will improve the operation.

Saif said the cabinet also extended the lease of four Kanal land owned by TMA DI Khan for 25 years with the consent of both the departments and ordered its transfer to Directorate of Youth Affairs.

He said, under the Youth Policy 2016, Jawan Centers are being established throughout the province which will enhance the capabilities of the youths and create more opportunities for them.

The advisor further told the media, the cabinet also renamed Mamoon Stadium Bajaur as Shah Jehan Shaheed Stadium to pay tribute sacrifice of Malik Shah Jehan who bravely fought terrorism in the Bajaur Valley and offered sacrifice of his life.

The cabinet also approved establishment of Sports Complex at Swat to NESPAK on single source basis according to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Regulatory Act 2012 under its clause 14 (i).

The cabinet also approved Policy Framework for public sector companies and institutions as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has so far established 168 entities including 12 public sector companies and 156 independent entities.

The CM also directed to apprise the cabinet about the capability of qualification of chief executive officer of all these projects authorities and Boards.

The cabinet also approved Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Safety Act 2021 which will ensure the health security of the workers in different organizations and would ensure to address their mental and physical complications providing a healthy working environment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022