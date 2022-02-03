KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (February 2, 2022).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 Sovereign Disc. Trans Maritime 31-01-2022 Mogas Pvt. Ltd OP-2 M.T Disc. PNSC 01-02-2022 Quetta Crude Oil OP-3 Raysut Disc. Gac 02-02-2022 Mogas Pakistan B-2/B-3 Xin Rui Hai Disc. General Sea Hawks 29-01-2022 Cargo Pvt. Ltd B-9/B-8 Jolly Disc. Load Eastern Sea 02-02-2022 Quarzo Container Transport Pvt. Ltd B-10/B-11 Dubai Load Crystal Sea 01-02-2022 Knight Clinkers Services B-12/B-11 Star Disc. PNSC 26-01-2022 Bovarius Wheat B-14/B-15 CP Disc. WMA Ship 29-01-2022 Shenzhen Wheat Care Serivces B-15/B-14 Symi Load Rice East Wind 01-02-2022 Shipping Company B-17/B-16 Ellie Disc. General Ocean Pride 31-01-2022 Cargo Shipping Pvt. Ltd Nmb-1 Zeid Load Rice N.s Shipping Li 26-01-2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- B-21 IDM Disc. Load Crystal Sea 26-01-2022 Doodle Container Services B-24 Bao Tong 1 Disc. General Wilhelsmen 02-02-2022 Cargo Ship Services B-27/B-26 YM Disc. Load In Shipping 31-01-2022 Express Container B-28/B-29 Northern Disx. Load Ocean Sea 01-02-2022 Guard Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Saptl-2 Calais Disc. Load United Marine 02-02-2022 Trader Container Agency Saptl-4 Prague Disc. Load Hapag Lloyd 01-02-2022 Express Container Pakistan ============================================================================= EXPECTED SAILING ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= IDM Doodle 02-02-2022 Disc. Load Crystal Sea Container Services YM Express 02-02-2022 Disc. Load Container In Shipping Xin Rui Hai 02-02-2022 Disc. General Cargo Sea Hawks Pvt. Ltd Sovereign 02-02-2022 Disc. Mogas Trans Maritime Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVALS ============================================================================= CT Frontier 02-02-2022 D/6000 Alpine Marine Chemical Services Pvt. Ltd As Clementina 02-02-2022 D/L Container Ocean Sea Shipping Pvt. Ltd Hake 02-02-2022 D/27500 Dap Bulk Shipping Agency Pvt. Ltd Sto Camellia 03-02-2022 D/3000 Chemical - Sourthern Xantis 03-02-2022 D/2766 Chemical - Oocl Norfolk 03-02-2022 D/L Container - Msc Malin 03-02-2022 D/L Container - Independent Spirit 03-02-2022 D/L Container - SHIP SAILED Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo Kota Nailam 02-02-2022 Container Ship - Scarabe 02-02-2022 Clinkers - Pan Daisy 02-02-2022 General Cargo - Xin Shanghai 02-02-2022 Container Ship - Pk Phoenix 02-02-2022 Tanker - Sino Rust 02-02-2022 General Cargo - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Haj Mohammed Cement Crystal Jan. 30, 2022 MW-2 Uranus-J Rice Ocean World Jan. 30, 2022 MW-4 NIL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PQEPT Beauty Lily Coal Sino Trans Feb. 01, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT GC Beryl Palm oil Alpine Jan. 31, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Detroit Containers Maersk Pak Feb. 01, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Sky-II Containers MSC Pak Feb. 01, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Infinity Sky Wheat PNSC Feb. 01, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Glory Harvest LPG Pak Line Feb. 01, 2022 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Maersk Brooklyn Containers Maersk Pak Feb. 02, 2022 Houyoshi Park Phosphoric East Wind -do- Acid Al-Khor LNG -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED DEPARTURES ============================================================================= GC Beryl Palm oil Alpine Feb. 02, 2020 Maersk Detroit Containers Maersk Pak -do- ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Chemroad Quest Phosphoric Alpine Feb. 02, 2022 Acid Qi Lin Zue Gasoline Maersk Pak -do- Express Palm oil Alpine -do- Irenes Ray Containers MSC Pak -do- Far Eastern Jupiter Soya Bean Alpine Waiting for berth Strattion Coal WaterLink Sun Mater Steel coil G.A.C - HPC Sunrise Steel coil Sharaf Shipping - Anani Cement Global Maritime - Qui Chi Mogas Alpine - Ridge Bury Birch Mogas Alpine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Julie Containers Feb. 02, 2022 Alanis Project Cargo -do- X-press Bardsey Containers Feb. 03, 2022 Songa Leopard Containers -do- MSC Eyra Containers MSC Pak -do- =============================================================================

