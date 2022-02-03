Markets
Shipping Intelligence
03 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (February 2, 2022).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 Sovereign Disc. Trans Maritime 31-01-2022
Mogas Pvt. Ltd
OP-2 M.T Disc. PNSC 01-02-2022
Quetta Crude Oil
OP-3 Raysut Disc. Gac 02-02-2022
Mogas Pakistan
B-2/B-3 Xin Rui Hai Disc. General Sea Hawks 29-01-2022
Cargo Pvt. Ltd
B-9/B-8 Jolly Disc. Load Eastern Sea 02-02-2022
Quarzo Container Transport Pvt. Ltd
B-10/B-11 Dubai Load Crystal Sea 01-02-2022
Knight Clinkers Services
B-12/B-11 Star Disc. PNSC 26-01-2022
Bovarius Wheat
B-14/B-15 CP Disc. WMA Ship 29-01-2022
Shenzhen Wheat Care Serivces
B-15/B-14 Symi Load Rice East Wind 01-02-2022
Shipping Company
B-17/B-16 Ellie Disc. General Ocean Pride 31-01-2022
Cargo Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-1 Zeid Load Rice N.s Shipping Li 26-01-2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-21 IDM Disc. Load Crystal Sea 26-01-2022
Doodle Container Services
B-24 Bao Tong 1 Disc. General Wilhelsmen 02-02-2022
Cargo Ship Services
B-27/B-26 YM Disc. Load In Shipping 31-01-2022
Express Container
B-28/B-29 Northern Disx. Load Ocean Sea 01-02-2022
Guard Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Saptl-2 Calais Disc. Load United Marine 02-02-2022
Trader Container Agency
Saptl-4 Prague Disc. Load Hapag Lloyd 01-02-2022
Express Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
IDM Doodle 02-02-2022 Disc. Load Crystal Sea
Container Services
YM Express 02-02-2022 Disc. Load Container In Shipping
Xin Rui Hai 02-02-2022 Disc. General Cargo Sea Hawks Pvt. Ltd
Sovereign 02-02-2022 Disc. Mogas Trans Maritime Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
CT Frontier 02-02-2022 D/6000 Alpine Marine
Chemical Services Pvt. Ltd
As Clementina 02-02-2022 D/L Container Ocean Sea
Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Hake 02-02-2022 D/27500 Dap Bulk Shipping
Agency Pvt. Ltd
Sto Camellia 03-02-2022 D/3000 Chemical -
Sourthern
Xantis 03-02-2022 D/2766 Chemical -
Oocl Norfolk 03-02-2022 D/L Container -
Msc Malin 03-02-2022 D/L Container -
Independent
Spirit 03-02-2022 D/L Container -
SHIP SAILED
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Kota Nailam 02-02-2022 Container Ship -
Scarabe 02-02-2022 Clinkers -
Pan Daisy 02-02-2022 General Cargo -
Xin Shanghai 02-02-2022 Container Ship -
Pk Phoenix 02-02-2022 Tanker -
Sino Rust 02-02-2022 General Cargo -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Haj Mohammed Cement Crystal Jan. 30, 2022
MW-2 Uranus-J Rice Ocean World Jan. 30, 2022
MW-4 NIL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT Beauty Lily Coal Sino Trans Feb. 01, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT GC Beryl Palm oil Alpine Jan. 31, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Detroit Containers Maersk Pak Feb. 01, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Sky-II Containers MSC Pak Feb. 01, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Infinity Sky Wheat PNSC Feb. 01, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Glory Harvest LPG Pak Line Feb. 01, 2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Maersk
Brooklyn Containers Maersk Pak Feb. 02, 2022
Houyoshi Park Phosphoric East Wind -do-
Acid
Al-Khor LNG -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
GC Beryl Palm oil Alpine Feb. 02, 2020
Maersk
Detroit Containers Maersk Pak -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Chemroad
Quest Phosphoric Alpine Feb. 02, 2022
Acid
Qi Lin Zue Gasoline Maersk Pak -do-
Express Palm oil Alpine -do-
Irenes Ray Containers MSC Pak -do-
Far Eastern
Jupiter Soya Bean Alpine Waiting for berth
Strattion Coal WaterLink
Sun Mater Steel coil G.A.C -
HPC Sunrise Steel coil Sharaf Shipping -
Anani Cement Global Maritime -
Qui Chi Mogas Alpine -
Ridge Bury
Birch Mogas Alpine -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Julie Containers Feb. 02, 2022
Alanis Project Cargo -do-
X-press
Bardsey Containers Feb. 03, 2022
Songa Leopard Containers -do-
MSC Eyra Containers MSC Pak -do-
=============================================================================
