ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,755 Increased By 59.5 (1.27%)
BR30 18,717 Increased By 291.7 (1.58%)
KSE100 46,119 Increased By 444.7 (0.97%)
KSE30 18,069 Increased By 155.4 (0.87%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report 03 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (February 2, 2022).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              Sovereign      Disc.          Trans Maritime     31-01-2022
                                 Mogas          Pvt. Ltd
OP-2              M.T            Disc.          PNSC               01-02-2022
                  Quetta         Crude Oil
OP-3              Raysut         Disc.          Gac                02-02-2022
                                 Mogas          Pakistan
B-2/B-3           Xin Rui Hai    Disc. General  Sea Hawks          29-01-2022
                                 Cargo          Pvt. Ltd
B-9/B-8           Jolly          Disc. Load     Eastern Sea        02-02-2022
                  Quarzo         Container      Transport Pvt. Ltd
B-10/B-11         Dubai          Load           Crystal Sea        01-02-2022
                  Knight         Clinkers       Services
B-12/B-11         Star           Disc.          PNSC               26-01-2022
                  Bovarius       Wheat
B-14/B-15         CP             Disc.          WMA Ship           29-01-2022
                  Shenzhen       Wheat          Care Serivces
B-15/B-14         Symi           Load Rice      East Wind          01-02-2022
                                                Shipping Company
B-17/B-16         Ellie          Disc. General  Ocean Pride        31-01-2022
                                 Cargo          Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-1             Zeid           Load Rice      N.s Shipping Li    26-01-2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-21              IDM            Disc. Load     Crystal Sea        26-01-2022
                  Doodle         Container      Services
B-24              Bao Tong 1     Disc. General  Wilhelsmen         02-02-2022
                                 Cargo          Ship Services
B-27/B-26         YM             Disc. Load     In Shipping        31-01-2022
                  Express        Container
B-28/B-29         Northern       Disx. Load     Ocean Sea          01-02-2022
                  Guard          Container      Shipping Pvt. Ltd
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Saptl-2           Calais         Disc. Load     United Marine      02-02-2022
                  Trader         Container      Agency
Saptl-4           Prague         Disc. Load     Hapag Lloyd        01-02-2022
                  Express        Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
IDM Doodle        02-02-2022     Disc. Load                       Crystal Sea
                                 Container                           Services
YM Express        02-02-2022     Disc. Load Container             In Shipping
Xin Rui Hai       02-02-2022     Disc. General Cargo       Sea Hawks Pvt. Ltd
Sovereign         02-02-2022     Disc. Mogas          Trans Maritime Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
CT Frontier       02-02-2022     D/6000                         Alpine Marine
                                 Chemical                   Services Pvt. Ltd
As Clementina     02-02-2022     D/L Container                      Ocean Sea
                                                            Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Hake              02-02-2022     D/27500 Dap                    Bulk Shipping
                                                              Agency Pvt. Ltd
Sto Camellia      03-02-2022     D/3000 Chemical                            -
Sourthern
Xantis            03-02-2022     D/2766 Chemical                            -
Oocl Norfolk      03-02-2022     D/L Container                              -
Msc Malin         03-02-2022     D/L Container                              -
Independent
Spirit            03-02-2022     D/L Container                              -
SHIP SAILED
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
Kota Nailam       02-02-2022     Container Ship                             -
Scarabe           02-02-2022     Clinkers                                   -
Pan Daisy         02-02-2022     General Cargo                              -
Xin Shanghai      02-02-2022     Container Ship                             -
Pk Phoenix        02-02-2022     Tanker                                     -
Sino Rust         02-02-2022     General Cargo                              -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Haj Mohammed   Cement         Crystal         Jan. 30, 2022
MW-2              Uranus-J       Rice           Ocean World     Jan. 30, 2022
MW-4              NIL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT             Beauty Lily    Coal           Sino Trans      Feb. 01, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               GC Beryl       Palm oil       Alpine          Jan. 31, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk Detroit Containers     Maersk Pak      Feb. 01, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC Sky-II     Containers     MSC Pak         Feb. 01, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Infinity Sky   Wheat          PNSC            Feb. 01, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Glory Harvest  LPG            Pak Line        Feb. 01, 2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Maersk
Brooklyn          Containers     Maersk Pak                     Feb. 02, 2022
Houyoshi Park     Phosphoric     East Wind                               -do-
                  Acid
Al-Khor           LNG                                                    -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
GC Beryl          Palm oil       Alpine                         Feb. 02, 2020
Maersk
Detroit           Containers     Maersk Pak                              -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Chemroad
Quest             Phosphoric     Alpine                         Feb. 02, 2022
                  Acid
Qi Lin Zue        Gasoline       Maersk Pak                              -do-
Express           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Irenes Ray        Containers     MSC Pak                                 -do-
Far Eastern
Jupiter           Soya Bean      Alpine                     Waiting for berth
Strattion         Coal           WaterLink
Sun Mater         Steel coil     G.A.C                                      -
HPC Sunrise       Steel coil     Sharaf Shipping                            -
Anani             Cement         Global Maritime                            -
Qui Chi           Mogas          Alpine                                     -
Ridge Bury
Birch             Mogas          Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Julie             Containers                                    Feb. 02, 2022
Alanis            Project Cargo                                          -do-
X-press
Bardsey           Containers                                    Feb. 03, 2022
Songa Leopard     Containers                                             -do-
MSC Eyra          Containers     MSC Pak                                 -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence

Comments

Comments are closed.

Shipping Intelligence

Can inflation be tamed without hurting growth?

OPEC+ sticks to planned output rises

IT minister opposes ban on crypto-currency

CPEC-IPPs contracts: Pakistan seeks renegotiation with China

Industries: Pakistan becomes most suitable country for investment: PM

IMF’s board approves $1bn loan tranche

Pakistan needs structural transformation of economy: ADB

Jul-Jan trade deficit widens 91.9pc YoY

Attacks repulsed in Naushki, Panjgur; 4 terrorists killed

Sindh fixes wheat-buying target, support price

Read more stories